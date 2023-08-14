Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 23]

    NAF Atsugi Change of Command Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230824-N-VI040-1202 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 24, 2023) Capt. Manning Montagnet renders a hand salute as he is relieved by Capt. Nicolas Leclerc as the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony held onboard the installation Aug. 24, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 7987709
    VIRIN: 230824-N-VI040-1202
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Change of Command Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    CNFJ
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Change of Command
    CNRJ

