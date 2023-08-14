Area I & II Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program President Sgt. Victoria Hill hosts a Women’s Mentorship Luncheon at the Community Activity Center on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. During the meeting soldiers had refreshments, watched Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s TED Talk on the 2011 U.S. Army Special Operations team of women and discussed women’s experiences in the Army. United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger gave remarks during the meeting. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

