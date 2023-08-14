USS Ralph Johnson hosts weapons familiarization training.

230821-N-NF288-038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 21, 2023) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Joshua Fajardoortez, from Las Vegas, gives weapons familiarization training to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Aug. 21. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

