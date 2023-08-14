Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO [Image 8 of 11]

    NATO

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A -18F Super Hornet attached to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 flies in formation with two Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, Aug. 21, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Lt. Jeffrey Larocco)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 23:03
    Photo ID: 7987235
    VIRIN: 230821-N-N0778-1017
    Resolution: 3685x2459
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, NATO [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    U.S. Navy
    Turkish Air Force
    USS Gerald R. Ford

