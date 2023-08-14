An F/A -18F Super Hornet attached to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 flies in formation with two Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, Aug. 21, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Lt. Jeffrey Larocco)

