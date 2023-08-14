The Turkish Navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu (L400) steams in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 21, 2023. Anadolu steamed in formation with the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and other Turkish ships. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 22:45 Photo ID: 7987133 VIRIN: 230821-N-TL968-1855 Resolution: 2616x1744 Size: 986.45 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish Amphibious Assault Ship TCG Anadolu (L400) [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.