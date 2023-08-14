Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerald R. Ford steams in formation with NATO Allies and Partners [Image 10 of 19]

    Gerald R. Ford steams in formation with NATO Allies and Partners

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Turkish Navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu (L400), the Turkish Navy frigate TCG Goksu (F497), the Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gediz (F495), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 22:45
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
