The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F450), Turkish Navy frigate TCG Tokceada (F494), and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 20, 2023 Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:48 Photo ID: 7987027 VIRIN: 230816-N-HJ055-1290 Resolution: 3581x2014 Size: 1.48 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.