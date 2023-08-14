Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Passing Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F450), Turkish Navy frigate TCG Tokceada (F494), and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 20, 2023 Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:48
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    Fleet
    Greece
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Turkiye

