    Competitors come out for Camp Zama’s inaugural Corn Hole tournament [Image 8 of 15]

    Competitors come out for Camp Zama’s inaugural Corn Hole tournament

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    More than 30 players came out to the Yano Fitness Center Aug. 19 to compete in the inaugural Corn Hole tournament!

    The double-elimination tournament was played in a singles format, with players in the men's and women's divisions vying for coveted Commander's Cup points.

    In the women's division, Randi Coleman, representing the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, won first place, and Kadi Denney, representing U.S. Army MEDDAC – Japan, won second.

    In the men's division, Jared Brynildsen, also representing MEDDAC-J, went undefeated to win first, and Matthew Mast, representing the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), won second.

    Congratulations to the winners, and to all the participants for coming out to represent their units!

