USS John P. Murtha Conducts CCA Training

A Naval Special Warfare operator explains the uses of the combatant craft assault (CCA) to Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a tour of the craft, Aug. 17, 2023. The CCA is Naval Special Warfare’s premier visit, board, search and seizure platform and its roles includes maritime interdiction in variable threat environments, coastal patrols, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

