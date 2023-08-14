Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John P. Murtha Conducts CCA Training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS John P. Murtha Conducts CCA Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    A Naval Special Warfare operator explains the uses of the combatant craft assault (CCA) to Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a tour of the craft, Aug. 17, 2023. The CCA is Naval Special Warfare’s premier visit, board, search and seizure platform and its roles includes maritime interdiction in variable threat environments, coastal patrols, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 18:46
    Photo ID: 7986966
    VIRIN: 230817-N-YT019-1124
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 733.81 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha Conducts CCA Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Special Warfare Operators Conduct CCA tours
    Navy Special Warfare Operators Conduct CCA tours
    USS John P. Murtha Conducts CCA Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    USS John P Murtha
    ESG-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT