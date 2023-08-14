Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer victim advocates speak at Denim Day panel

    Volunteer victim advocates speak at Denim Day panel

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    Volunteer victim advocates address attendees of a Denim Day panel at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, April 26, 2023. Denim Day is an event in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 7986931
    VIRIN: 230426-F-IU083-1013
    Resolution: 7904x5272
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer victim advocates speak at Denim Day panel [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    sexual assault awareness
    panel
    Denim Day
    432nd Wing
    volunteer victim advocates

