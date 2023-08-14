Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Counterintelligence agents train in Puerto Rico during Vigilant Defender 23

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    The 752nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Counterintelligence), Interrogation Group, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, hosted this year’s largest Army counterintelligence exercise July 8-21, 2023 to increase proficiency through realistic scenario-based training.

    Vigilant Defender 23 holds the distinction of being the first ever counterintelligence battalion echelon culminating training event conducted, and the largest counterintelligence focused exercise ever under U.S. Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army Reserve graphic image by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    USAR
    Counterintelligence
    Vigilant Defender 23

