The 752nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Counterintelligence), Interrogation Group, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, hosted this year’s largest Army counterintelligence exercise July 8-21, 2023 to increase proficiency through realistic scenario-based training.



Vigilant Defender 23 holds the distinction of being the first ever counterintelligence battalion echelon culminating training event conducted, and the largest counterintelligence focused exercise ever under U.S. Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army Reserve graphic image by Maj. Joshua Frye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:42 Photo ID: 7986853 VIRIN: 230823-A-JJ835-6891 Resolution: 1225x916 Size: 362.22 KB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Counterintelligence agents train in Puerto Rico during Vigilant Defender 23, by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.