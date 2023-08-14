230822-N-EU502-1081 (Aug. 22, 2023) – Seaman Alicia Bryant, from Augusta, Georgia, left, and Seaman Bianca Bahamundi, from Pensacola, Florida, clean out pad-eyes in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7986817
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-EU502-1081
|Resolution:
|4789x3193
|Size:
|889.63 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT