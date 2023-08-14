Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli SRA [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230822-N-EU502-1081 (Aug. 22, 2023) – Seaman Alicia Bryant, from Augusta, Georgia, left, and Seaman Bianca Bahamundi, from Pensacola, Florida, clean out pad-eyes in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

