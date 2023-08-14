USS Tripoli SRA

230822-N-EU502-1081 (Aug. 22, 2023) – Seaman Alicia Bryant, from Augusta, Georgia, left, and Seaman Bianca Bahamundi, from Pensacola, Florida, clean out pad-eyes in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

