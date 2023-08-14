Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Dominance Center Hosts New Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konato "Deuce" Crumbly, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, gives a speech during a ribbon cutting ceremony August 16, 2023 symbolic of the official opening of their new fifth-generation aircraft hangar located at the Air Dominance Center at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. The Air Dominance Center unveiled its new $24-million dollar fifth generation fighter aircraft facility to national and local representatives, civic leaders, community leaders and military members from the Air National Guard, Army National Guard and Coast Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7986656
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-PJ280-1036
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Dominance Center Hosts New Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Fifth Generation Fighter
    New Hangar
    Air Dominance Center

