Air Dominance Center Hosts New Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konato "Deuce" Crumbly, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, gives a speech during a ribbon cutting ceremony August 16, 2023 symbolic of the official opening of their new fifth-generation aircraft hangar located at the Air Dominance Center at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. The Air Dominance Center unveiled its new $24-million dollar fifth generation fighter aircraft facility to national and local representatives, civic leaders, community leaders and military members from the Air National Guard, Army National Guard and Coast Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

