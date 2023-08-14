Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Hou announces statewide rollout of Mental Health First Aid training program [Image 4 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Hou announces statewide rollout of Mental Health First Aid training program

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, announces the statewide rollout of a Mental Health First Aid training program at the National Guard Training Center, in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Aug. 23, 2023. The 12-month program is in partnership with NJDMAVA and the New Jersey Hospital Association and will support two, eight-hour training sessions in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties. The training is intended for community organizations that interact with service members, veterans, and their families at the local level. The announcement came during a Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families meeting. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7986640
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-AL508-1073
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Hou announces statewide rollout of Mental Health First Aid training program [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterans

    Training

    TAGS

    Families
    Suicide prevention
    Mental health
    Veterans
    Training
    Communities

