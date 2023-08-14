Brig. Gen. Hou announces statewide rollout of Mental Health First Aid training program

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, announces the statewide rollout of a Mental Health First Aid training program at the National Guard Training Center, in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Aug. 23, 2023. The 12-month program is in partnership with NJDMAVA and the New Jersey Hospital Association and will support two, eight-hour training sessions in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties. The training is intended for community organizations that interact with service members, veterans, and their families at the local level. The announcement came during a Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families meeting. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

