Senior Amn. Shannon Jackson, a hydraulics specialist, teaches a class about the hydraulics of the skis on a LC-130H. Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing and 139th Airlift Wing collaborated together for a week in August at Gulfport CRTC for Maintenance University, a week of intensive skills training designed for C-130H maintainers.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 14:45
|Photo ID:
|7986497
|VIRIN:
|230822-Z-PH379-1001
|Resolution:
|344x457
|Size:
|82.47 KB
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University
