Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University [Image 1 of 3]

    Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Senior Amn. Shannon Jackson, a hydraulics specialist, teaches a class about the hydraulics of the skis on a LC-130H. Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing and 139th Airlift Wing collaborated together for a week in August at Gulfport CRTC for Maintenance University, a week of intensive skills training designed for C-130H maintainers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 7986497
    VIRIN: 230822-Z-PH379-1001
    Resolution: 344x457
    Size: 82.47 KB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University
    Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University
    Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    NYNG
    109AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT