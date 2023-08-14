Senior Amn. Shannon Jackson, a hydraulics specialist, teaches a class about the hydraulics of the skis on a LC-130H. Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing and 139th Airlift Wing collaborated together for a week in August at Gulfport CRTC for Maintenance University, a week of intensive skills training designed for C-130H maintainers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:45 Photo ID: 7986497 VIRIN: 230822-Z-PH379-1001 Resolution: 344x457 Size: 82.47 KB Location: SCOTIA, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri and New York Air National Guard team up for Maintenance University [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.