PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2023) Lt. Benjamin Schmidt, from Monterey, California, launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 23, 2023. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 7986476 VIRIN: 230823-N-JO823-1353 Resolution: 3155x1842 Size: 968.56 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.