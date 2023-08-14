Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter

The Cornetta family poses with members of the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Medical Group after David Cornetta, retired 171st Air Refueling Wing maintenance officer, swore in his daughter Emily Cornetta as she starts her military career by directly commissioning into the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Medical Group, Aug. 16, 2023. Emily works as a traveling nurse and will serve in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as a clinical nurse. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

