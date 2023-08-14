Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter [Image 1 of 3]

    Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    David Cornetta, retired 171st Air Refueling Wing maintenance officer, swears in his daughter Emily Cornetta as she starts her military career by directly commissioning into the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Medical Group, Aug. 16, 2023. Emily works as a traveling nurse and will serve in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as a clinical nurse. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7986473
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-NQ177-2001
    Resolution: 3623x2597
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter
    Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter
    Retired 171st Maintenance Officer Swears in Daughter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT