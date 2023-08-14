RUT, CLB 15, Battalion Landing Team, Fast Rope, Training, MAGTF

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cristopher Rios, left, a rope master assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Lance Cpl. Vance Tahmahkera, an engineer equipment mechanic assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th MEU, while conducting fast rope training during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. The purpose of RUT is to enhance the integration and collective capability of the MEU’s command, air, ground, and logistics elements and prepare the 15th MEU to meet the nation’s crisis response needs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

