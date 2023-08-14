Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUT, CLB 15, Battalion Landing Team, Fast Rope, Training, MAGTF [Image 6 of 6]

    RUT, CLB 15, Battalion Landing Team, Fast Rope, Training, MAGTF

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cristopher Rios, left, a rope master assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Lance Cpl. Vance Tahmahkera, an engineer equipment mechanic assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th MEU, while conducting fast rope training during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. The purpose of RUT is to enhance the integration and collective capability of the MEU’s command, air, ground, and logistics elements and prepare the 15th MEU to meet the nation’s crisis response needs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:10
    Photo ID: 7986469
    VIRIN: 230813-M-LO557-2021
    Resolution: 2505x3757
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, RUT, CLB 15, Battalion Landing Team, Fast Rope, Training, MAGTF [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7-ton
    15th MEU
    Mechanics
    Wrecker
    CLB 15
    Automotive Maintenance

