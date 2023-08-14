Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class on rank structure on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Recruits receive 58 formal classes throughout recruit training covering topics from administrative issues to combat care and Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 11:25
|Photo ID:
|7986065
|VIRIN:
|230822-M-WD009-1013
|Resolution:
|6867x4705
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Academic Classes [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
