    Charlie Company Academic Classes [Image 2 of 6]

    Charlie Company Academic Classes

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class on rank structure on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Recruits receive 58 formal classes throughout recruit training covering topics from administrative issues to combat care and Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 7986063
    VIRIN: 230822-M-WD009-1022
    Resolution: 4200x5096
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Academic Classes [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    instructor
    classroom
    classes
    boot camp
    knowledge
    MCRDPI

