Lt. Col. Shawn Keller, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, speaks to audience members during a change-of-command ceremony for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Maj. Matthew Skeens assumed command of the squadron during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7985909 VIRIN: 230805-Z-JU667-1041 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.96 MB Location: LOUSVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.