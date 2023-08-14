Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    LOUSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Shawn Keller, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, speaks to audience members during a change-of-command ceremony for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Maj. Matthew Skeens assumed command of the squadron during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 7985909
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-JU667-1041
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: LOUSVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Airlift WingLogistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT