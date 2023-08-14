Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hartman retires after 23 years of service [Image 3 of 6]

    Hartman retires after 23 years of service

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Donald Hartman, right, outgoing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Force Support Squadron, receives a certificate of retirement from Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, during Hartman’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 21, 2023. Hartman is retiring after 23 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    retirement
    123rd Force Support Squadron

