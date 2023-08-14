Hartman retires after 23 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Donald Hartman, right, outgoing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Force Support Squadron, receives a certificate of retirement from Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, during Hartman’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 21, 2023. Hartman is retiring after 23 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

