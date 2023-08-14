Chief Master Sgt. Donald Hartman, right, outgoing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Force Support Squadron, is pinned with the Meritorious Service Medal by Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, during Hartman’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 21, 2023. Hartman is retiring after 23 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7985834
|VIRIN:
|230521-Z-DI861-1026
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hartman retires after 23 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hartman retires after 24 years of service
