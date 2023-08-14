Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richards retires, ending 30-year career [Image 3 of 3]

    Richards retires, ending 30-year career

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Richards, right, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Medical Group, receives the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal from Col. Hans Otto, 123rd Medical Group commander, during Richards’ retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 20, 2023. Richards is retiring after 30 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    This work, Richards retires, ending 30-year career [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Richards retires, concluding 30 years of service

    Kentucky Air National Guard

