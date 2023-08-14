Richards retires, ending 30-year career

Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Richards, right, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Medical Group, receives the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal from Col. Hans Otto, 123rd Medical Group commander, during Richards’ retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 20, 2023. Richards is retiring after 30 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

