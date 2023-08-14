Richards retires, ending 30-year career

Honor Guard members from the 123rd Airlift Wing present the colors during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Richards at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 20, 2023. Richards, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Medical Group, is retiring after 30 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

