Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Richards retires, ending 30-year career [Image 2 of 3]

    Richards retires, ending 30-year career

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Honor Guard members from the 123rd Airlift Wing present the colors during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Richards at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 20, 2023. Richards, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Medical Group, is retiring after 30 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 08:59
    Photo ID: 7985826
    VIRIN: 230520-Z-ZW877-1012
    Resolution: 3577x5365
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Richards retires, ending 30-year career [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Richards retires, ending 30-year career
    Richards retires, ending 30-year career
    Richards retires, ending 30-year career

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Richards retires, concluding 30 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT