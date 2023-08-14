Keris Aman 23 | Bangladesh Conducts Cordon and Search Training

Soldiers with the Bangladesh Army conduct cordon and search training during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 22, 2023. The primary purpose of a cordon and search is to isolate a location to search the area for armed groups or material of evidentiary and peacekeeping-intelligence value. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

