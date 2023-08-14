Soldiers with the Bangladesh Army conduct cordon and search training during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 22, 2023. The primary purpose of a cordon and search is to isolate a location to search the area for armed groups or material of evidentiary and peacekeeping-intelligence value. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 07:56
|Photo ID:
|7985686
|VIRIN:
|230822-M-AS595-3357
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Aman 23 | Bangladesh Conducts Cordon and Search Training [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
