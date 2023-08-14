Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris Aman 23 | Bangladesh Conducts Cordon and Search Training [Image 8 of 12]

    Keris Aman 23 | Bangladesh Conducts Cordon and Search Training

    MALAYSIA

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Soldiers with the Bangladesh Army conduct cordon and search training during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 22, 2023. The primary purpose of a cordon and search is to isolate a location to search the area for armed groups or material of evidentiary and peacekeeping-intelligence value. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 07:56
    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Bangladesh Conducts Cordon and Search Training [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

