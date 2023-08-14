Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips, center, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, receives a tour aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Aug. 21, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

