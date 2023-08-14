Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller [Image 2 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips, left, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, receives a tour aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Aug. 21, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 06:43
    Photo ID: 7985638
    VIRIN: 230821-M-IU565-2150
    Resolution: 5780x3853
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: NSA BAHRAIN, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller
    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller
    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller
    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller
    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller
    Maj. Gen. McPhillips visits the Puller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Puller
    ESB 3
    USS Lewis B. Puller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT