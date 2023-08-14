Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER [Image 7 of 7]

    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER

    SINGAPORE

    08.17.2023

    Photo by David Lau 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Lt. Susumu Jones from Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 gives a presentation to participants of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 at the C2 Centre onboard Changi Naval Base, Aug. 18, 2023. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aux. David Lau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 06:58
    Photo ID: 7985636
    VIRIN: 230818-G-TW079-1019
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER [Image 7 of 7], by David Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER
    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER
    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER
    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER
    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER
    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER
    SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 76
    Partnership
    Theater Security Cooperation
    DESRON 7
    SEACAT 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT