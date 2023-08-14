Participants of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 pose for a group photo during a tour of the C2 Centre onboard Changi Naval Base, Aug. 18, 2023. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aux. David Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 06:58 Photo ID: 7985635 VIRIN: 230818-G-TW079-1018 Resolution: 5000x3333 Size: 4.38 MB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEACAT 2023 PARTICIPANTS TOUR C2 CENTER [Image 7 of 7], by David Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.