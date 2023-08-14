Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct unaccompanied enlisted personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in South Korea [Image 5 of 6]

    Army engineers construct unaccompanied enlisted personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Members of the about project team for two Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing (UEPH) facilities under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District pose with Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The eight story buildings each provide 151 living units with space for 302 servicemembers stationed at the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

