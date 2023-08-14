FASTCENT Infinite Defender 23 Weapons Training

CAMP BADGER, Jordan (Aug. 19, 2023) U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces conduct weapons training during exercise Infinite Defender 23 in Jordan, Aug. 19, 2023. Infinite Defender is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

