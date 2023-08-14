USS Benfold Conducts Medical Training

North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 21, 2023) Sailors conduct medical team training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 21. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

