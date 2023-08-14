USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations

North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors conduct sonobuoy training on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations in the North Pacific Ocean on Aug. 22. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7985421
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-YS413-1081
|Resolution:
|4634x3199
|Size:
|948.21 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
