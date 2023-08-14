Squadron: 9th Civil Engineer Squadron

Base: Beale Air Force Base, California

Nominated by: SMSgt Glenn Santos



TSgt James R. Hughey III is an electrical systems craftsman and was handpicked to manage a 6 personnel team as the NCOIC for the CSS. In this capacity, he leads several commander programs to include Evaluations, Cyber Security, Awards and Decorations, Military Leave, and Drug Demand Reduction. Additionally, Hughey is a Wing Inspection Team member where he evaluates readiness capabilities for 283 military members, fortifying the Commander’s Inspection Program. Finally, Hughey is widely involved across the wing. He leads as the President of the base’s Hispanic Heritage Council, Vice President of the Squadron’s Top IV organization, and is a key facilitator for Sexual Assault and Response training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:50 Photo ID: 7985249 VIRIN: 230822-F-TE526-1105 Resolution: 800x1063 Size: 172.29 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.