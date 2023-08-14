Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III [Image 10 of 17]

    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Squadron: 9th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base: Beale Air Force Base, California
    Nominated by: SMSgt Glenn Santos

    TSgt James R. Hughey III is an electrical systems craftsman and was handpicked to manage a 6 personnel team as the NCOIC for the CSS. In this capacity, he leads several commander programs to include Evaluations, Cyber Security, Awards and Decorations, Military Leave, and Drug Demand Reduction. Additionally, Hughey is a Wing Inspection Team member where he evaluates readiness capabilities for 283 military members, fortifying the Commander’s Inspection Program. Finally, Hughey is widely involved across the wing. He leads as the President of the base’s Hispanic Heritage Council, Vice President of the Squadron’s Top IV organization, and is a key facilitator for Sexual Assault and Response training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7985249
    VIRIN: 230822-F-TE526-1105
    Resolution: 800x1063
    Size: 172.29 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition
    CE 30 Under 30: SSgt Chadrick S. Holliday Jr.
    CE 30 Under 30: SSgt Chadrick S. Holliday Jr.
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Kierenne H. Eadie
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt Donald L. Marfisi
    CE 30 Under 30: A1C Josue D.J. Velazquez
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III
    CE 30 Under 30: TSgt James R. Hughey III
    CE 30 Under 30: Mr. Ben Hudson
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold
    CE 30 Under 30: 2d Lt Paige Arnold
    CE 30 Under 30: SrA Austin J. Duck
    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones
    CE 30 Under 30: Ms. Jessica Jones
    CE 30 Under 30: Capt Samuel Parker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CE 30 Under 30: First Edition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    CES
    ECES
    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    CE 30 Under 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT