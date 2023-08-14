Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Sustains Marksmanship Skills at RUT [Image 2 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Sustains Marksmanship Skills at RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspect their target points during a battle sight zero range as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based, pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the MAGTF while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 19:41
    Photo ID: 7985212
    VIRIN: 230817-M-WC972-2136
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    M4
    Marines
    Blackfoot
    M27
    BLT 1/5

