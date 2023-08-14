U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henry Romero, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits in preparation for a battle sight zero range during Realistic Urban Training Exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based, pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the MAGTF while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7985211
|VIRIN:
|230817-M-WC972-2106
|Resolution:
|3810x5715
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/5 Sustains Marksmanship Skills at RUT [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT