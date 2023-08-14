U.S. Air Force Col. Adeleke Ekundayo, 628th Mission Support Group commander, speaks with 628th MSG Airmen following a formation run on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2023. The run served as part of a greater initiative known as ‘Forging Warrior Hearts,’ which aims to ensure Airmen are ready physically and mentally to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7985156
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-CG010-1454
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Warrior Hearts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
