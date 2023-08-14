Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Warrior Hearts [Image 4 of 5]

    Forging Warrior Hearts

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adeleke Ekundayo, 628th Mission Support Group commander, speaks with 628th MSG Airmen following a formation run at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2023. Joint Base Charleston leaders are promoting an initiative known as ‘Forging Warrior Hearts,’ which aims to enhance Airmen’s resiliency skills so they are mentally and physically ready to handle whatever challenges lie ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 18:44
    Photo ID: 7985155
    VIRIN: 230816-F-CG010-1447
    Resolution: 3600x2469
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Warrior Hearts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

