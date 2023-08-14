Airmen with the 628th Mission Support Group take part in a formation run at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2023. The run served as part of a greater initiative known as ‘Forging Warrior Hearts,’ which aims to ensure Airmen are ready physically and mentally to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

