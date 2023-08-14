The 628th Mission Support Group stands in formation prior to a formation run at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2023. Joint Base Charleston leaders are promoting an initiative known as ‘Forging Warrior Hearts,’ which aims to enhance Airmen’s resiliency skills so they are mentally and physically ready to handle whatever challenges lie ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7985152 VIRIN: 230816-F-CG010-1066 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 7.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging Warrior Hearts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.