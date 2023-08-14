Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds rock Chicago skies [Image 38 of 38]

    Thunderbirds rock Chicago skies

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Chicago Air and Water Show, August 19-20, 2023. This marked the first time the Thunderbirds had performed in Chicago in more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7985096
    VIRIN: 220821-F-XN197-1022
    Resolution: 4775x3183
    Size: 870.44 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds rock Chicago skies [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

