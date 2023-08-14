The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Chicago Air and Water Show, August 19-20, 2023. This marked the first time the Thunderbirds had performed in Chicago in more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7985096
|VIRIN:
|220821-F-XN197-1022
|Resolution:
|4775x3183
|Size:
|870.44 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Thunderbirds rock Chicago skies [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS
