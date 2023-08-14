Tennessee National Guard Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Conference

The Tennessee National Guard hosted the largest Women, Peace, and Security conference at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site from August 15 to August 17, 2023. Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen attended the three-day event and will take home a better understanding and insight into what women can contribute to the community and in senior leadership roles.

