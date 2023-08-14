Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Conference

    Tennessee National Guard Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Conference

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Tennessee National Guard hosted the largest Women, Peace, and Security conference at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site from August 15 to August 17, 2023. Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen attended the three-day event and will take home a better understanding and insight into what women can contribute to the community and in senior leadership roles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:41
    Photo ID: 7985000
    VIRIN: 230822-A-OJ588-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Conference, by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee National Guard Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wps
    women peace and security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT