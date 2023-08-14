Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/7 AFX 5-23 [Image 6 of 7]

    3/7 AFX 5-23

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Walters, rifleman with Kilo Company, 3rd Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, prepares for a defense operation during Adversary Force Exercise (AFX) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, CA, Aug. 9, 2023. AFX tested the skills of Marines in seizing and maintaining a combat presence in urban environments by practicing offensive and defensive tactics, conducting logistics in a tested environment, and utilizing mechanized infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)

