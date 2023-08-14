3/7 AFX 5-23

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Richard Nickel, radio operator with Kilo Company, 3rd Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, talks over a radio during Adversary Force Exercise (AFX) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 9, 2023. AFX tested the skills of Marines in seizing and maintaining a combat presence in urban environments by practicing offensive and defensive tactics, conducting logistics in a tested environment and utilizing mechanized infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)

